Pedestrian Killed At Highway 29, Tate School Road

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 29 at Tate School Road early Friday morning.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Highway 29 approaching Tate School Road as a 60-year old female was walking westbound in the center of the intersection. The pedestrian turned and started back eastbound, entering the northbound lane as the pickup truck approached.

The front left corner of the pickup collided with the pedestrian at 4:38 a.m.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 44-year old male driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.