Pedestrian Killed At Highway 29, Tate School Road

March 25, 2022

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 29 at Tate School Road early Friday morning.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Highway 29 approaching Tate School Road as a 60-year old female was walking westbound in the center of the intersection. The pedestrian turned and started back eastbound, entering the northbound lane as the pickup truck approached.

The front left corner of the pickup collided with the pedestrian at 4:38 a.m.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 44-year old male driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Pedestrian Killed At Highway 29, Tate School Road”

  1. Puddin on March 25th, 2022 11:13 am

    Prayers for all involved.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 