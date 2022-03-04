Northview Varsity Tops Lighthouse; NHS JV Shuts Out Lighthouse

Northview 13, Lighthouse 3

The Northview Chiefs beat Lighthouse Christian 13-3 Thursday night in Bratt.

Jamarcus Jefferson earned the win for the Chiefs, giving up no runs on four hits in four innings, striking out seven. Collier and Burkett closed in relief.

Rustin Pope led at the plate for Northview, going 4-4. Kaden Odom had two hits for the Chiefs. Jefferson, Wyatt Scruggs and Logan Misenar added one hit each. Luke Bridges and Misenar had two stolen bases for Northview; Scruggs had one.

Northview 15, Lighthouse 0 (JV)

Clay Allen threw a no-hitter as the Northview Chiefs JV shut out Lighthouse Christian JV 15-0 Thursday at Northview.

Allen walked one and recorded 10 strikeouts.

Allen was also hot at the plate, going 3-3 to lead the JV Chiefs. Jayden White was 2-4, Kenny Sanders was 2-2, Colby Pugh went 2-3 and Jacob Spence was 2-2.

Pictured: The Northview Varsity Chiefs defeated Lighthouse Christian 13-3 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.