Truck Snags Wires, Bringing Down Utility Poles And Closing North Century Boulevard

March 22, 2022

A semi truck snagged  wires and snapped two utility poles in Century Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 4:55 p.m. on North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) just south of the Florida-Alabama state line when the truck attempted to turn into the Food Giant parking lot.

The downed lines closed all lanes of the roadway for about 35 minutes. By 5:30 p.m., two lanes were reopened — one northbound and one southbound. At 6 p.m., the roadway was completely reopened to traffic

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 