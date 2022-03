No Injures In Crash Involving Kia, Pepsi Truck

There were no injuries in a Highway 29 crash Friday afternoon involving a Kia and a Pepsi delivery truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened about 2:20 p.m. on Highway 29 near Nine and One Half Mile Road.

The crash did close one lane of southbound Highway temporarily.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.