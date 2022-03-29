Tate Freshmen Drop Navarre; T.R. Miller Tops Northview

March 29, 2022

Tate 11, Navarre 2 (Freshmen)

The Tate High School Aggie Freshmen defeated Navarre 11-2 on Monday.

Nathan Ozuna got the win Tate, lasting three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out seven. Brodie Rhodes tossed three innings in relief, giving up hit and no runs while striking out five.

Taite Davis led the Aggies at the plate, going 3-4 with two runs and an RBI. Kaleb Posta, Ozuna and Trevor Land had two hits each for Tate.

T.R. Miller 6, Northview 5

The Northview Chiefs fell short of T.R. Miller 6-5 Monday in Bratt.

Cason Burkett allowing five run on six hits and struck out six for the Chiefs. Jamarkus Jefferson pitched two, allowing one run on one hit and striking out five.

Rustin Pope was 3-4 at the plate to lead Northview. Jefferson and Kaden Odom added two hits each, and Burkett had one.

