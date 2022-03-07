New Ordinance Requires County Employees To Quit Before Running For County Commission

Escambia County has approved an ordinance that requires county employees to resign before running for the county commission.

The commission backed away from previous discussion of an ordinance that would require a resignation to run for any political office and settled on just candidates for the five commission seats. On a motion from Commissioner Doug Underhill, the ordinance passed 5-0.

The ordinance applies to employees of the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners, but not the commissioners themselves as they don’t work for the BOCC.