Molino Mayhem Take Second In Benefit Tournament

The Molino Mayhem took second place for 10U in the Aubreigh’s Army DIPG tournament in Semmes, Alabama. The tournament raised money for research into DIGP, a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer.

