Mid 70s Today As Warming Trend Continues

March 2, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 