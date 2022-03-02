Mid 70s Today As Warming Trend Continues

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.