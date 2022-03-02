Mid 70s Today As Warming Trend Continues
March 2, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
