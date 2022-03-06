Man Critically Injured In Molino Road Wreck

A 37-year old Pensacola man was critically injured in a wreck Saturday night on Molino Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was westbound on Molino Road approaching 95A when he lost control. His vehicle traveled through the intersection and along the north should of Molino Road. The vehicle went airborne, coming to rest upside down in a ditch.

The man was transported by Escambia County EMS as a trauma alert to Sacred Heart Hospital.

FHP has not released further information about the 7:13 p.m. crash.

The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.