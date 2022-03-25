Man Charged With Kicking, Holding Girlfriend Against Her Will

March 25, 2022

A Flomaton man has been charged with kicking his girlfriend and holding her against her will in Cantonment.

Jorge Escobedo Saldana was charged with battery and false imprisonment.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a disturbance call on Pinebrook Circle off Highway 297A.

The victim told deputies that she was ending the relationship with Saldana, her boyfriend. She said they have a child together.

As they drove onto Pinebrook Circle, they were involved in a verbal altercation. When she tried to exit the vehicle, Saldana grabbed her by the throat and told her that she was not going anywhere, according to an arrest report.

She ran, but fell. Saldana then  kicked her in her side, the report continues. She was able to run away and hide under a vehicle.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 