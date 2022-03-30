Man, 78, Struck And Killed By RV Being Moved In His Driveway

A woman struck and killed a man with a RV Wednesday afternoon in their driveway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 76-year old woman was moving the RV forward in the driveway of a home on Floyd Drive. A 78-year old man was between the motor home and a parked Lincoln SUV at the time. He as hit and pinned between the two vehicles.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

Floyd Drive is located off Inda Avenue, east of Pine Forest Road.