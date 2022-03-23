Man, 72, Charged With Shotgun Slaying Of His 64-Year Old Companion In McDavid

March 23, 2022

A 72-year old man was charged with the shotgun slaying of a 64-year old woman in McDavid Tuesday night.

Frankie Milton Wilson was charged with second degree homicide and booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at the couple’s home on Worley Road off Mystic Springs Road. The woman was pronounced deceased with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman and the male suspect lived together as a couple but were not married, according to Sgt. Melony Peterson.

Peterson said they got into a verbal argument. That’s when Wilson retrieved a shotgun and fired one shot, striking the woman in the chest.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Escambia County EMS. Her name has not been released.

Comments

One Response to “Man, 72, Charged With Shotgun Slaying Of His 64-Year Old Companion In McDavid”

  1. KilledmyFriend on March 23rd, 2022 1:59 am

    What a sad situation. Hope he pays dearly!!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 