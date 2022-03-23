Man, 72, Charged With Shotgun Slaying Of His 64-Year Old Companion In McDavid

A 72-year old man was charged with the shotgun slaying of a 64-year old woman in McDavid Tuesday night.

Frankie Milton Wilson was charged with second degree homicide and booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at the couple’s home on Worley Road off Mystic Springs Road. The woman was pronounced deceased with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman and the male suspect lived together as a couple but were not married, according to Sgt. Melony Peterson.

Peterson said they got into a verbal argument. That’s when Wilson retrieved a shotgun and fired one shot, striking the woman in the chest.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Escambia County EMS. Her name has not been released.