Job Fair For Ages 16-24 To Be Held Thursday In Century

A job fair for ages 16-24 will be held Thursday in Century.

The job fair for ages 16-24 will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Century Community Center at the corner of West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard.

Attendees can learn about summer employment sessions with the City of Pensacola, Escambia County, NAS Pensacola, Navy Federal Credit Union and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.