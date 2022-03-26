Jay Royals Get 12-1 Win Over The Northview Chiefs (With Gallery)

March 26, 2022

The Jay Lady Royals’ bats were hot Friday night as they scored seven runs in the third inning on the way to a 12-1 defeat of the Northview Chiefs in Bratt.

Alayna Lowery pitched a complete game for the Royals, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out six.

Lowery led the Royals at the plate, going 3-4 with a couple of RBIs.

Emma Gilmore started on the plate for the Chiefs, going two and two-thirds innings. She gave up eight runs on four hits while striking out three. Gilman tossed two and one-third innings in relief, allowing four runs, five hits and striking out two.

Gilmore and Peyton Gilchrist led Northview at the plate, both going 2-3.

The Chiefs are 6-5 overall on the season, 0-1 in 1A District 1. With the win, Jay is 4-4 and 1-0 in the district.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 