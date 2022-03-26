Jay Royals Get 12-1 Win Over The Northview Chiefs (With Gallery)

The Jay Lady Royals’ bats were hot Friday night as they scored seven runs in the third inning on the way to a 12-1 defeat of the Northview Chiefs in Bratt.

Alayna Lowery pitched a complete game for the Royals, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out six.

Lowery led the Royals at the plate, going 3-4 with a couple of RBIs.

Emma Gilmore started on the plate for the Chiefs, going two and two-thirds innings. She gave up eight runs on four hits while striking out three. Gilman tossed two and one-third innings in relief, allowing four runs, five hits and striking out two.

Gilmore and Peyton Gilchrist led Northview at the plate, both going 2-3.

The Chiefs are 6-5 overall on the season, 0-1 in 1A District 1. With the win, Jay is 4-4 and 1-0 in the district.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.