Jay Royals Get 12-1 Win Over The Northview Chiefs (With Gallery)
March 26, 2022
The Jay Lady Royals’ bats were hot Friday night as they scored seven runs in the third inning on the way to a 12-1 defeat of the Northview Chiefs in Bratt.
Alayna Lowery pitched a complete game for the Royals, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out six.
Lowery led the Royals at the plate, going 3-4 with a couple of RBIs.
Emma Gilmore started on the plate for the Chiefs, going two and two-thirds innings. She gave up eight runs on four hits while striking out three. Gilman tossed two and one-third innings in relief, allowing four runs, five hits and striking out two.
Gilmore and Peyton Gilchrist led Northview at the plate, both going 2-3.
The Chiefs are 6-5 overall on the season, 0-1 in 1A District 1. With the win, Jay is 4-4 and 1-0 in the district.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
