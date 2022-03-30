Here Are All The Winners From The GCA & NRYO Livestock Show
March 30, 2022
The Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show was held Friday and Saturday in Molino.
Youth exhibited chickens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats and cows. In addition to showing their animals in the show ring, youth were quizzed on their knowledge of their projects. In the show ring youth competed in two types of classes, one focused on the youth, which is known as showmanship, and the other focused on the animal in either a breed or weight class. Over the past few months and even years, these youth have poured countless hours into working and preparing these animals.
For a photo gallery, click or tap here.
Winners were as follows:
Black Angus / Registered
1st – Brooke Hoomes
2nd – Ella Gilmore
Grand Champion Black Angus – Brooke Hoomes
Reserve Champion Black Angus – Ella Gilmore
Brahman / Registered
1st - Tucker Padgett
Grand Champion Brahman Tucker Padgett
Brangus / Registered
1st – Abbie Jane Trejo
2nd - Charlotte Rease Trejo
3rd – Jack Trejo
Grand Champion Brangus – Abbie Jane Trejo
Reserve Champion Brangus – Charlotte Rease Trejo
British White / Registered
Class 1
1st – Landen Smith
2nd – Austin Manning
3rd – Channing Smith
Class 2
1st – Sarah Alexander
Class 3: registered cow calf pair British White
1st – Sarah Alexander
Grand Champion British White – Sarah Alexander
Reserve Champion British White – Sarah Alexander
Shorthorn / Registered
1st Jessie Joyner
Grand Champion Shorthorn Jessie Joyner
AOB Breeding Heifer
Class 1
1st Mallory Mahoney
2nd Mallory Mahoney
Class 2
1st Abbie Jane Trejo
Class 3
1st Tucker Padgett
Grand Champion AOB Breeding Heifer Abbie Jane Trejo
Reserve Champion AOB Breeding Heifer Tucker Padgett
Commercial Breeding Heifer
Class 1
1st Maevree McElhaney
2nd Tucker Padgett
3rd A.T. Bridgers
Class 2
1st Malarie Cooper
2nd Wyatt Allen
3rd Malarie Cooper
Class 3
1st James McELhaney
Grand Champion Commercial Breeding James McElhaney
Reserve Champion Commercial Breeding Mallory Cooper
Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer – James McElhaney
Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer – Abbie Jane
Breeding Heifer Showmanship
Jr Showmanship
1st Charlotte Rease Trejo
2nd Mallory Mahoney
3rd Malarie Cooper
Intermediate Showmanship
1st Tucker Padgett
2nd Jessie Joyner
3rd Abbie Jane Trejo
Senior Showmanship
1st James McElhaney
2nd Brooke Hoomes
Market Hog Show
Class 1/Ultralight
1st Lilly Warne
2nd Tate Chapter FFA
3rd Josh Nichols
Class 2/Light
1st Addie Manning
2nd Ellison Miller
3rd Dawson Guy
Class 3/Middle
1st Mavree McElhaney
2nd Allen Bridgers
3rd Sydney Gilmore
Class 4/Heavyweight
1st Weston Simmons
2nd Wyatt Allen
Class 5/Ultraheavyweight
1st Black Beauty
Market Hog Grand Champion – Maevree McElhaney
Market Hog Reserve Champion - Weston Simmons
Market Hog Showmanship
Senior
1st Lilly Warne
2nd Maevree McElhaney
3rd Josh Nichols
Intermediate
1st Tucker Padgett
2nd Addie Manning
3rd A.T. Bridgers
Junior
1st Ella Gilmore
2nd Sydney Gilmore
3rd Weston Simmons
Market Steer Show
Class 1:
1st Mackenzie Sims
2nd Brooke Hoomes
3rd Jessie Joyner
Class 2:
1st Weston Simmons
2nd Mary Oliver
3rd Josh Nichols
Class 3
1st MaeVree McElhaney
2nd Tucker Padgett
3rd Makayla Plato
Class 4
1st James McElhaney
2nd Malarie Cooper
3rd Grace Oliver
Market Steer Grand Champion James McElhaney
Market Steer Reserve Champion Maevree McElhaney
Market Steer Showmanship
Jr.
1st Malarie Cooper
2nd Weston Simmons
Intermediate
1st Grace Oliver
2nd Tucker Padgett
3rd Jessie Joyner
Senior
1st James McElhaney
Mackenzie Sims
Maevree McElhaney
Market Goat
1st Rylie Gibbs
Grand Champion Market Goat Rylie Gibbs
Breeding Goat Show
Class 1: 0-6 months
1st Ona Spinks
2nd Hunter Chance
Class 2: 6-12 months
1st Estella Perea
Class 3: 12-18 months
1st Andrew Fendley
Class 4: 18 plus months
1st Andrew Fendley
Class 5: Breeding Doe w/kid at side
1st Rylie Gibbs
Grand Champion Breeding Doe Andrew Fendley
Reserve Champion Breeding Doe Rylie Gibbs
Goat Showmanship
Junior
1st Rylie Gibbs
Intermediate
1st Hunter Chance
2nd Ona Spinks
3rd Estella Pere
Senior
1st Andrew Fendley
Dairy Goat Show
Class 1: Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goat
1st Jessie Joyner
Class 2: Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goat
1st Addison Soderlind
2nd Addisyn Ward
Class 3: Nigerian Dwarf
1st Buttercup
Grand Champion Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goat - Channing Smith
Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf - Addison Soderline
Class 1:Nubian Dairy Goat
1st Andrew Fendley
2nd Amanda McGee
3rd Hunter Chance
Class 2: Nubian
1st Gabbie Camp
2nd Cheyenne Taft
Class 3: Nubian
1st Bella Trivison
2nd Andrew Fendley
3rd Carmen Garcia
Grand Champion Nubian Dairy Goat Andrew Fendley
Reserve Champion Nubian Dairy Goat Bella Trivison
Grand Champion Dairy Goat Andrew Fendley
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Channing Smith
Dairy Goat Showmanship
Jr. 1st Channing Smith
Intermediate
1st Jessie Joyner
2nd Addison Soderlind
3rd Bella Trivison
Senior 1st Andrew Fendley
2nd Amanda McGee
Market Lamb Show
Class 1: 1st Austin Manning
2nd Andrew Manning
Grand Champion Market Lamb Austin Manning
Reserve Champion Market Lamb Andrew Manning
Breeding Sheep
Class 1: 1st Austin Manning
Class 2: 1st Andrew Manning
2nd Andrew Manning
3rd Austin Manning
Grand Champion Breeding Sheep Andrew Manning
Reserve Champion Breeding Sheep Austin Manning
Sheep Showmanship
1st Andrew Manning
2nd Austin Manning
Preview Steer
Class 1
1st Hannah Jerkins
2nd Austin Manning
Class 2
1st Tucker Padgett
2nd Ella Gilmore
Class 3
1st Payton Fuqua
2nd Abbie Jane Trejo
3rd Ella Gilmore
Class 4
1st Payton Fuqua
2nd A.T. Bridgers
3rd Leah Rutherford
Class 5
1st James McElhaney
2nd Jack Trejo
3rd Charlotte Trejo
Grand Champion Preview Steer Payton Fuqua
Reserve Champion Preview Steer James McElhaney
Preview Steer Showmanship
Jr
1st Malarie Cooper
2nd Charlotte Rease Trejo
3rd Ella Gilmore
Intermediate
1st Jack Trejo
2nd Abbie Jane Trejo
3rd Tucker Padgett
Senior
1st Leah Rutherford
2nd James Mcelhaney
3rd Maevree McElhaney
Rabbit Show Results
Best in Show – Estella Perea
Best Opposite Sex – Tucker Padgett
Rabbit Showmanship
Junior Showmanship (8-10) 1 Weston Simmons
Intermediate Showmanship (11-13) 1 Tucker Padgett
2 Estella Perea
3 Alyson Hoover
Poultry Show
Best of Show – Skylah Miles – Buff Polish
Reserve Best of Show – Avery Weekley, Lavender Orpington
Showmanship
Poultry Showmanship
Jr.
1st Weston Simmons
Intermediate
1st Bella
2nd Bristol
3rd Estella Perea
Senior
1st Skylah
2nd Phoenix
3rd Christian
Chick Chain
Chick Chain Showmanship
Jr.
1st Lainey Dunsford
Intermediate
1st Jessie Joyner
2nd Kennedy Ard
3rd Matt Dunlap
Senior
1st Gracie Meredith
2nd Raimi Joseph
3rd Wyatt Allen
Chick Chain Show
Black Australorps
Grand Champion Pen 1st Dash Reeves
Reserve Champion Pen 2nd Wyatt Allen
Buff Orpingtons
Grand Champion Pen 1st Jessie Joyner
Reserve Champion Pen 2nd Matt Dunlap
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments