Here Are All The Winners From The GCA & NRYO Livestock Show

The Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show was held Friday and Saturday in Molino.

Youth exhibited chickens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats and cows. In addition to showing their animals in the show ring, youth were quizzed on their knowledge of their projects. In the show ring youth competed in two types of classes, one focused on the youth, which is known as showmanship, and the other focused on the animal in either a breed or weight class. Over the past few months and even years, these youth have poured countless hours into working and preparing these animals.

Winners were as follows:

Black Angus / Registered

1st – Brooke Hoomes

2nd – Ella Gilmore

Grand Champion Black Angus – Brooke Hoomes

Reserve Champion Black Angus – Ella Gilmore

Brahman / Registered

1st - Tucker Padgett

Grand Champion Brahman Tucker Padgett

Brangus / Registered

1st – Abbie Jane Trejo

2nd - Charlotte Rease Trejo

3rd – Jack Trejo

Grand Champion Brangus – Abbie Jane Trejo

Reserve Champion Brangus – Charlotte Rease Trejo

British White / Registered

Class 1

1st – Landen Smith

2nd – Austin Manning

3rd – Channing Smith

Class 2

1st – Sarah Alexander

Class 3: registered cow calf pair British White

1st – Sarah Alexander

Grand Champion British White – Sarah Alexander

Reserve Champion British White – Sarah Alexander

Shorthorn / Registered

1st Jessie Joyner

Grand Champion Shorthorn Jessie Joyner

AOB Breeding Heifer

Class 1

1st Mallory Mahoney

2nd Mallory Mahoney

Class 2

1st Abbie Jane Trejo

Class 3

1st Tucker Padgett

Grand Champion AOB Breeding Heifer Abbie Jane Trejo

Reserve Champion AOB Breeding Heifer Tucker Padgett

Commercial Breeding Heifer

Class 1

1st Maevree McElhaney

2nd Tucker Padgett

3rd A.T. Bridgers

Class 2

1st Malarie Cooper

2nd Wyatt Allen

3rd Malarie Cooper

Class 3

1st James McELhaney

Grand Champion Commercial Breeding James McElhaney

Reserve Champion Commercial Breeding Mallory Cooper

Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer – James McElhaney

Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer – Abbie Jane

Breeding Heifer Showmanship

Jr Showmanship

1st Charlotte Rease Trejo

2nd Mallory Mahoney

3rd Malarie Cooper

Intermediate Showmanship

1st Tucker Padgett

2nd Jessie Joyner

3rd Abbie Jane Trejo

Senior Showmanship

1st James McElhaney

2nd Brooke Hoomes

Market Hog Show

Class 1/Ultralight

1st Lilly Warne

2nd Tate Chapter FFA

3rd Josh Nichols

Class 2/Light

1st Addie Manning

2nd Ellison Miller

3rd Dawson Guy

Class 3/Middle

1st Mavree McElhaney

2nd Allen Bridgers

3rd Sydney Gilmore

Class 4/Heavyweight

1st Weston Simmons

2nd Wyatt Allen

Class 5/Ultraheavyweight

1st Black Beauty

Market Hog Grand Champion – Maevree McElhaney

Market Hog Reserve Champion - Weston Simmons

Market Hog Showmanship

Senior

1st Lilly Warne

2nd Maevree McElhaney

3rd Josh Nichols

Intermediate

1st Tucker Padgett

2nd Addie Manning

3rd A.T. Bridgers

Junior

1st Ella Gilmore

2nd Sydney Gilmore

3rd Weston Simmons

Market Steer Show

Class 1:

1st Mackenzie Sims

2nd Brooke Hoomes

3rd Jessie Joyner

Class 2:

1st Weston Simmons

2nd Mary Oliver

3rd Josh Nichols

Class 3

1st MaeVree McElhaney

2nd Tucker Padgett

3rd Makayla Plato

Class 4

1st James McElhaney

2nd Malarie Cooper

3rd Grace Oliver

Market Steer Grand Champion James McElhaney

Market Steer Reserve Champion Maevree McElhaney

Market Steer Showmanship

Jr.

1st Malarie Cooper

2nd Weston Simmons

Intermediate

1st Grace Oliver

2nd Tucker Padgett

3rd Jessie Joyner

Senior

1st James McElhaney

Mackenzie Sims

Maevree McElhaney

Market Goat

1st Rylie Gibbs

Grand Champion Market Goat Rylie Gibbs

Breeding Goat Show

Class 1: 0-6 months

1st Ona Spinks

2nd Hunter Chance

Class 2: 6-12 months

1st Estella Perea

Class 3: 12-18 months

1st Andrew Fendley

Class 4: 18 plus months

1st Andrew Fendley

Class 5: Breeding Doe w/kid at side

1st Rylie Gibbs

Grand Champion Breeding Doe Andrew Fendley

Reserve Champion Breeding Doe Rylie Gibbs

Goat Showmanship

Junior

1st Rylie Gibbs

Intermediate

1st Hunter Chance

2nd Ona Spinks

3rd Estella Pere

Senior

1st Andrew Fendley

Dairy Goat Show

Class 1: Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goat

1st Jessie Joyner

Class 2: Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goat

1st Addison Soderlind

2nd Addisyn Ward

Class 3: Nigerian Dwarf

1st Buttercup

Grand Champion Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goat - Channing Smith

Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf - Addison Soderline

Class 1:Nubian Dairy Goat

1st Andrew Fendley

2nd Amanda McGee

3rd Hunter Chance

Class 2: Nubian

1st Gabbie Camp

2nd Cheyenne Taft

Class 3: Nubian

1st Bella Trivison

2nd Andrew Fendley

3rd Carmen Garcia

Grand Champion Nubian Dairy Goat Andrew Fendley

Reserve Champion Nubian Dairy Goat Bella Trivison

Grand Champion Dairy Goat Andrew Fendley

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Channing Smith

Dairy Goat Showmanship

Jr. 1st Channing Smith

Intermediate

1st Jessie Joyner

2nd Addison Soderlind

3rd Bella Trivison

Senior 1st Andrew Fendley

2nd Amanda McGee

Market Lamb Show

Class 1: 1st Austin Manning

2nd Andrew Manning

Grand Champion Market Lamb Austin Manning

Reserve Champion Market Lamb Andrew Manning

Breeding Sheep

Class 1: 1st Austin Manning

Class 2: 1st Andrew Manning

2nd Andrew Manning

3rd Austin Manning

Grand Champion Breeding Sheep Andrew Manning

Reserve Champion Breeding Sheep Austin Manning

Sheep Showmanship

1st Andrew Manning

2nd Austin Manning

Preview Steer

Class 1

1st Hannah Jerkins

2nd Austin Manning

Class 2

1st Tucker Padgett

2nd Ella Gilmore

Class 3

1st Payton Fuqua

2nd Abbie Jane Trejo

3rd Ella Gilmore

Class 4

1st Payton Fuqua

2nd A.T. Bridgers

3rd Leah Rutherford

Class 5

1st James McElhaney

2nd Jack Trejo

3rd Charlotte Trejo

Grand Champion Preview Steer Payton Fuqua

Reserve Champion Preview Steer James McElhaney

Preview Steer Showmanship

Jr

1st Malarie Cooper

2nd Charlotte Rease Trejo

3rd Ella Gilmore

Intermediate

1st Jack Trejo

2nd Abbie Jane Trejo

3rd Tucker Padgett

Senior

1st Leah Rutherford

2nd James Mcelhaney

3rd Maevree McElhaney

Rabbit Show Results

Best in Show – Estella Perea

Best Opposite Sex – Tucker Padgett

Rabbit Showmanship

Junior Showmanship (8-10) 1 Weston Simmons

Intermediate Showmanship (11-13) 1 Tucker Padgett

2 Estella Perea

3 Alyson Hoover

Poultry Show

Best of Show – Skylah Miles – Buff Polish

Reserve Best of Show – Avery Weekley, Lavender Orpington

Showmanship

Poultry Showmanship

Jr.

1st Weston Simmons

Intermediate

1st Bella

2nd Bristol

3rd Estella Perea

Senior

1st Skylah

2nd Phoenix

3rd Christian

Chick Chain

Chick Chain Showmanship

Jr.

1st Lainey Dunsford

Intermediate

1st Jessie Joyner

2nd Kennedy Ard

3rd Matt Dunlap

Senior

1st Gracie Meredith

2nd Raimi Joseph

3rd Wyatt Allen

Chick Chain Show

Black Australorps

Grand Champion Pen 1st Dash Reeves

Reserve Champion Pen 2nd Wyatt Allen

Buff Orpingtons

Grand Champion Pen 1st Jessie Joyner

Reserve Champion Pen 2nd Matt Dunlap

