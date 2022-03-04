Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces First Lady Casey DeSantis Is Cancer Free

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis is cancer free.

“After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer free,” he said. “All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you. It’s lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference. For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now – you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for. She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. God Bless you all.”

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” said Casey DeSantis. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

Casey DeSantis was diagnosed with breast cancer last October.

The Governor and first lady DeSantis are parents to daughter, Madison, 4; son, Mason, 3; and daughter, Mamie 18-months, who is the first baby born in the Governor’s Mansion in more than 50 years.

A native of Troy, Ohio, she is a three-time National Champion equestrian, as well as a runner-up Division I NCAA Champion. She worked for the PGA Tour as a producer and on-air host. She earned an Emmy for on-air talent while working in Jacksonville.

Since becoming Florida’s first lady, DeSantis has launched four major initiatives, including “Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope.”

Pictured top: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and their three children (left to right) Mamie, Madison, and Mason