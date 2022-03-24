Go Baby Go! Ascend Cares To Donate Modified Ride-On Cars To Escambia Westgate

Ascend Cares will donate “Go Baby Go” mobility cars to Escambia Westgate School.

“Go Baby Go” is a program that provides modified, ride-on cars to young children with disabilities so they can move around independently. The cars were created for the school’s younger students and will create an opportunity for students to learn and increase independent skills.

Ascend Cares and nearly 30 employees modified 11 of the cars back in December. The cars will be donated this Friday morning.

The modified toy cars give children with mobility disabilities a chance to play and socialize with their peers more easily. Research has shown that independent mobility is linked to cognitive, social, motor, language and other developmental benefits in young children. Being pushed in a stroller or being carried from one place to another is fundamentally different from having active control over one’s own exploration, which is where the developmental gains are seen.

