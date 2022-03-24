Go Baby Go! Ascend Cares To Donate Modified Ride-On Cars To Escambia Westgate

March 24, 2022

Ascend Cares will donate “Go Baby Go” mobility cars to Escambia Westgate School.

“Go Baby Go” is a program that provides modified, ride-on cars to young children with disabilities so they can move around independently.  The cars were created for the school’s younger students and will create an opportunity for students to learn and increase independent skills.

Ascend Cares and nearly 30 employees modified 11 of the cars back in December. The cars will be donated this Friday morning.

The modified toy cars give children with mobility disabilities a chance to play and socialize with their peers more easily. Research has shown that independent mobility is linked to cognitive, social, motor, language and other developmental benefits in young children. Being pushed in a stroller or being carried from one place to another is fundamentally different from having active control over one’s own exploration, which is where the developmental gains are seen.

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 