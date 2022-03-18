FWC Law Enforcement Report: Derelict Vessels, Deer Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Senior Officer Specialist Pettey completed two derelict vessel investigations. Both vessels are owned by the same individual. The owner failed to bring the vessels in compliance after being cited twice for leaving the vessels in an at-risk status. Officer Pettey determined the vessels were now derelict per Florida Statue and issued the owner Notice to Appear citations for both vessels. If the vessels are not brought into compliance within 21 days, they will be removed from the waters of the state. The owner will be responsible for the cost of the removal.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY



Officer Roberson was on patrol at Quintette Boat Ramp when he observed a vessel pulling up to the ramp on Escambia River. Officer Roberson contacted three individuals who had a legal buck on their boat. Officer Roberson asked them if they had killed anymore deer this year, and one of the subjects stated they killed a four-point buck off the river. Officer Roberson asked if they had any pictures of it and the subject showed him the four-point. Officer Roberson noticed that the antlers did not have three points on one side and neither of the main beams seemed to be at least 10 inches in length which is the legal requirements for any antlered deer taken north of Interstate 10. Officer Roberson met the subject at their house where the antlers were located, and he measured them and found they were under 10 inches. Officer Roberson issued the subject a Notice to Appear.

Officer Roberson received information that two individuals had killed two deer off Escambia River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Upon further investigation neither of the deer had been logged or reported within the 24-hour time frame from when they had killed the deer. K-9 Officer Hutchinson and Officer Roberson went to the first individual’s location, and they admitted to not logging their deer and they were issued citations. Both officers then went to the second individual’s location, and they admitted to not logging their deer. They had killed three other deer this season and one of them was not logged or reported. K-9 Officer Hutchinson and Officer Roberson also found that the meat from the two deer from Escambia River were at this location as well in a cooler. The deer had been in two coolers going on eight days, one of the coolers with the deer meat was spoiled and had no ice in it. The other cooler had ice, but the meat was spoiling as well. Upon further investigation, this subject had their relatives’ antlers and they had not logged or reported that deer as well. Officer Roberson cited the subject for not logging or reporting the deer, no hunting license, and issued a Notice to Appear for the willful and wanton waste of the deer meat.