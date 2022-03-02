Florida Power & Light Says Reliability Has Improved Over Gulf Power

March 2, 2022

Florida Power & Light Company says customers in Northwest Florida have seen a 58% improvement in the reliability of their electric service since becoming part of NextEra Energy in 2019.

An annual report filed Tuesday with the Florida Public Service Commission shows that the average amount of time an FPL customer in Northwest Florida experienced an outage in 2021 was 58% lower than in 2018 – the best score in history for the former Gulf Power Company, which was purchased by NextEra Energy in 2019. Customers began receiving service under the FPL name at the beginning of this year.

Another key industry metric used to track electric service, the average number of interruptions experienced by a customer, was also the best in history for the region. This metric improved 48% since 2018.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 