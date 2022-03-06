Firefighters From Alabama And Florida Battle Multiple Brush Fires Near Flomaton

Firefighters from Florida and Alabama battled brush fires across the area Saturday, including four fires near Flomaton.

One fire burned about eight acres and threatened several structures near Highway 31 east of Flomaton.

An individual on Old Fannie Road thought his trash fire was out, but it caught about 100 tires on fire, according to Flomaton Fire Chief Stanton. The fire entered a wooded area just over a mile north of Alabama-Florida state line and jumped over Highway 31 and Twin Bridges Road.

The fire sent flames 40 or more feet high through a wooded area, closing Highway 31.

“It burned right up to a barn, but no structures were damaged,” Stanton said. There were no injuries reported.

There were also fires in the Barnett Crossroads area, a 20 acre fire on Pineview Cemetery Road and a two acre fire on Old Atmore Road.

The Century, Walnut Hill, McDavid and Molino stations of Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue and the Jay Fire Department joined Alabama firefighters in battling the wildfires.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.