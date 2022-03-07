FHP Seeks Fatal Hit And Run Crash Suspect

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit and run driver that fled a fatal crash Saturday night off Navy Boulevard.

A 68-year old man was walking eastbound upon the westbound travel lane of Patton Drive when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle fled the scene, heading eastbound on Patton Drive toward Navy Boulevard. Troopers said the suspect vehicle is possibly an older model with front end damage to a glass headlight. No further description is known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.