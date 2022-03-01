FDOH Escambia Offers Free HIV Testing

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) offers free HIV rapid testing at the After-Hours Clinic, held on the first Thursday of each month. The next After-Hours Clinic is this Thursday, March 3, at FDOH-Escambia’s 1295 West Fairfield Drive location.

The testing is open to the public, with no appointment needed.

What: Free HIV Rapid Testing After-Hours Clinic

Who: Open to the public, no appointment needed

When: Thursday, March 3, 2022 between 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.*

Where: FDOH-Escambia, 1295 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola, FL

How: The rapid HIV test gives highly accurate results in as little as 15 minutes. All testing is confidential and conducted in a private clinic setting.

Free HIV rapid testing is also available Monday thru Friday from 8a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at FDOH-Escambia.