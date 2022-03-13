Escambia Soil And Water Board Could Be Doomed By Bill Approved By Legislature, Member Says

A bill approved by the Florida Legislature could doom the Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation District board, and that concerns at least one member of the board.

The legislation requires candidates for the volunteer elected seats to either be actively engaged in agriculture or retired after at least 10 years in agriculture, employed by an agricultural producer, or own or lease agricultural land.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Sen. Travis Hutson, who first proposed abolishing the boards altogether. It has been approved by the

The districts across the state, according to the state law that established them, are meant to ““provide assistance, guidance, and education to landowners, land occupiers, the agricultural industry, and the general public in implementing land and water resource protection practices. The Legislature intends for soil and water conservation districts to work in conjunction with federal, state, and local agencies in all matters.”

Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District board member Anne Bennett is hoping the governor does not sign the bill.

“These boards work on storm water runoff, erosion, sedimentation, surface water quality. They help prioritize repairs on natural areas after big storm events countywide. They work with the US government on Census of government and finances; with the US Department of Agricultural to oversee programs, monies and to help prioritize projects and policies. They work cooperatively with many Florida agencies particularly, the Department of Agriculture. They work with non-profits, youth groups and schools.”

The Escambia Soil and Water Board receives no compensation or reimbursements, and they do not have any taxing or regulating authority, she said.

“Soil and Water boards cost nothing to taxpayers while providing community wide services to maintain quality of life, land and waterscapes,” Bennett added.

Bennett said some board districts will be left with no eligible candidate, and there will be no representation for non-agricultural concerns.

“Under this bill, a person without a high school diploma that’s been picking strawberries for the last 10 years would be able to serve on the board as opposed to a scientist from the University of Florida IFAS,” Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, a central Florida Democrat, told Florida Politics. “We should all believe that Floridians should have the freedom to be healthy, prosperous and safe, which includes having clean drinking water.”

Pictured: A North Escambia field in June 2021. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.