Escambia Motorcyclist, 51, Killed In Gulf Beach Highway Crash

A 51-year old Escambia County man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on Gulf Beach Highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was headed north on Gulf Beach Highway when he traveled off the roadway onto the right shoulder about 3:30 p.m.

Troopers said he was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased on scene.

There were no other vehicles involved.

