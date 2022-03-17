Escambia (FL) Schools Cancel All Extracurricular Activities For Friday; Escambia (AL) Schools Go Virtual (With Area List)

March 17, 2022

Due to the threat of severe weather on Friday,  school days and activities are being canceled for Friday.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Out  of an abundance of caution, the Escambia County (FL) School District has canceled all practices, games, and extracurricular activities on Friday, March 18.

As potential dangerous weather moves through the area on Friday, ECSD officials will, in consultation with the Escambia Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and National Weather Service, make determinations on activities for the remainder of the weekend.

Currently, all regularly scheduled events for Saturday, March 19 are set to occur.

Escambia County (FL) is currently on spring break, so there were no classes planned for Friday.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Santa Rosa County Schools have cancelled all activities for community school, extracurricular, and all other school activities on Friday.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, ALABAMA

All Escambia County (AL) schools will be virtual on Friday. Students will not attend any classes in person.

PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Pensacola Christian Academy classes are canceled for Friday, March 18, because of possible severe weather with high winds that could be unsafe for buses. The school office will remain open.

Field Day for 4th-5th grades will be rescheduled to next week. Friday’s baseball game and track practice will be canceled, but there will still be a track meet on Saturday.

Regular school schedules will resume on Monday, March 21.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 