Escambia (FL) Schools Cancel All Extracurricular Activities For Friday; Escambia (AL) Schools Go Virtual (With Area List)

Due to the threat of severe weather on Friday, school days and activities are being canceled for Friday.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Out of an abundance of caution, the Escambia County (FL) School District has canceled all practices, games, and extracurricular activities on Friday, March 18.

As potential dangerous weather moves through the area on Friday, ECSD officials will, in consultation with the Escambia Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and National Weather Service, make determinations on activities for the remainder of the weekend.

Currently, all regularly scheduled events for Saturday, March 19 are set to occur.

Escambia County (FL) is currently on spring break, so there were no classes planned for Friday.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Santa Rosa County Schools have cancelled all activities for community school, extracurricular, and all other school activities on Friday.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, ALABAMA

All Escambia County (AL) schools will be virtual on Friday. Students will not attend any classes in person.

PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Pensacola Christian Academy classes are canceled for Friday, March 18, because of possible severe weather with high winds that could be unsafe for buses. The school office will remain open.

Field Day for 4th-5th grades will be rescheduled to next week. Friday’s baseball game and track practice will be canceled, but there will still be a track meet on Saturday.

Regular school schedules will resume on Monday, March 21.