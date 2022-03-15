ECSO Seeks Tips In Fatal Shooting Of 56-Year Old Cantonment Man

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a 56-year old man early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Pine Forest Road, just south of Roberts Road, about 12:50 a.m. The victim was found dead on his back patio with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the ECSO.

So far, a suspect has not been named.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said investigators have gone door-to-door seeking any video. He said the man’s family and associates have only provided limited information.

The victim’s name has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.