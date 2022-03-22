ECSO Seeks Missing, Endangered Century Man Last Seen Nearly A Week Ago

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered man last seen nearly a week ago near Century.

Kenny Wayne Gordon, 71, was last seen on Wednesday, March 16 in the area of Poplar Dell Road and Highway 4A west of Century, the ECSO said Monday night.

He is five-foot, seven-inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. There was no available clothing description.

Gordon may be driving a gold in color Chevrolet Equinox with damage to the right side.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.