ECSO: No Charges To Be Filed In Reported Kidnapping Of Woman

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says claims are unfounded that a woman was kidnapped from her car at gunpoint last Thursday morning.

Brianna Renae McGuire, 24, was reported kidnapped at gunpoint from a car on Norstum Drive. That’s off Airway Drive just south of Nine Mile Road. At the time, the ECSO believed 26-year old Nicholas Jody Liberto was the kidnapper.

Now, the ECSO says the kidnapping was unfounded.

McGuire and McGuire was located together hours later at an Escambia County home. Both were highly intoxicated and transported to the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. No probable cause was found to file charges.