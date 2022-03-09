ECSO: No Charges To Be Filed In Reported Kidnapping Of Woman

March 9, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says claims are unfounded that a woman was kidnapped from her car at gunpoint last Thursday morning.

Brianna Renae McGuire, 24, was reported kidnapped at gunpoint from a car on Norstum Drive. That’s off Airway Drive just south of Nine Mile Road. At the time, the ECSO believed 26-year old Nicholas Jody Liberto was the kidnapper.

Now, the ECSO says the kidnapping was unfounded.

McGuire and McGuire was located together hours later at an Escambia County home. Both were highly intoxicated and transported to the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. No probable cause was found to file charges.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 