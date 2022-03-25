ECSO Finds $500,000 Worth Of Meth, Plus Fentanyl During Search Warrant

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 20 pounds of meth — worth a half million dollars on the street – from a single house.

The ECSO Narcotics Unit SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the 7700 block of Deborah Court, just south of Olive Road.

They also located over a half kilogram of cocaine and 37 grams of fentanyl, a stolen gun, and more than $6,900 in cash.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S., according to the CDC..

“It is impossible to tell the exact impact of this seizure or the numbers of lives saved. Our narcotics unit worked hard on this investigation and these results are indicative of their commitment to the citizens of Escambia County,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana (under 20 grams), resisting arrest without violence, driving with a suspended license, and violation of probation.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are likely against Smith, according to the Sheriff’s Office.