ECFR Lt. Kyle Rogers Honored For His Promotion At Beulah Fire Station

Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Kyle Rogers was recognized Thursday for his promotion.

Rogers was officially promoted from firefighter to lieutenant back on October 1, 2021, and was honored Thursday at the Beulah Fire Station where he is currently assigned as the company officer on Beulah’s Engine 219.

Rogers received his red fire helmet surrounded by family and fellow firefighters. His wife and son pinned his fire bugle, a symbol of rank in the fire service.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.