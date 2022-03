Driver Extricated After Two Vehicle Crash In Molino

There were no serious injuries reported a two vehicle wreck Monday morning in Molino.

The crash was reported about 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of Molino Road and Sunshine Hill road and involved two pickup trucks. Firefighters performed a simple extrication to remove one driver from their vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.