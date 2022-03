‘Donnie Nicholson Field’ Donated In Honor Of Longtime Molino Ballpark Coach

“Donnie Nicholson Field” was dedicated Saturday on Opening Day at the Molino Ballpark.

Longtime Molino Ballpark softball coach Donnie Nicholson passed away in April 2021 due to COVID-19. Coach Donnie and his wife Jackie were an integral part of softball at the Molino Ballpark and area travel ball for many years.

Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.