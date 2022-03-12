D.W. McMillan Adds New Ambulance To Fleet In Escambia, Alabama

DW McMillan EMS is adding another ambulance to their fleet this month.

The 2022 F450 Wheeled Coach 4X4 is state of the art and offers a more comfortable ride for patients, officials said.

“The ambulance is equipped with liquid spring technology, a system that allows you to optimize vehicle ride and handling based on road conditions,” stated Justin Cole, EMS director. “This ambulance has been long-awaited, with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting automakers, this unit had been ordered since July of last year, and finally completed production.”

A new ambulance in the fleet will also allow scheduled downtime for other units. After DW McMillan expanded into Flomaton last July, all of their ambulances have been in use.

“In addition to the comfortable ride, the addition of a new, additional unit will allow for more preventive maintenance and off line repairs of other front line units,” said Jeff Booth, Escambia County (AL)Health Care Authority CEO. ”As we continue to improve our fleet, our vehicle downtime will hopefully become much lower.”