Clerk Childers Sues County, Three Commissioners Over Retirement Plan Contributions

Escambia County Clerk Pam Childers and the Escambia County Commission have now filed suit against each other in an ongoing retirement plan dispute.

It’s called a 401(a) annuity program, and under state statute is offered only to senior management service employees and commissioners that opt out of the Florida Retirement System (FRS). It’s available statewide, not just in Escambia County.

Last summer, Childers said commissioner participation in the plan is illegal. Childers, who essentially holds the county’s checkbook as clerk, started withholding contributions to the retirement plan. The county commission then filed suit against her.

Wednesday, she answered with a motion to quash the county’s suit and filed her own lawsuit against Escambia County and commissioners Steven Barry, Robert Bender and Lumon May – the three commissioners that currently participate in the 401(a) plan. She also wants $130,000 paid into the plan for the commissioners returned, claiming the payments were made without legal authority.

“As Clerk, and in my duties as Auditor, I have an obligation to shield the public from unlawful expenditures,” Childers said. “It has come to my attention that Escambia County has directed payment to private retirement accounts for Barry, May and Bender, without legal authority. I have obtained a legal opinion that those payments, deemed to be compensation, must be authorized by general law for these commissioners. I find no general law so authorizing.”

After learning of the lawsuit in which he is named, Barry told NorthEscambia.com, “In contrast to the apparent interest of some, the issue will be decided in an actual court of law, not a court of public opinion, and I look forward to that opportunity.”

Judges in Escambia County have recused themselves from the county’s action and it has been referred to Judge William Stone in Okaloosa County. Childers said she will be moving to consolidate the lawsuits.

401(a) Annuity Program

The plan does not cost Escambia County taxpayers anything extra when contributions are made in a timely fashion; the employee contributions are exactly the same whether or not the money goes into FRS or the annuity program. FRS has significant administrative overhead and fund liability that is funded from employee contributions. The 401(a) annuity plan participant costs are lower, so participants can earn significantly more retirement dollars.

That means what taxpayers contribute for the 401(a) annuity program individually for Barry, Bender and May is equal to the taxpayer cost individually for commissioners Jeff Bergosh and Doug Underhill, both of which opted for a FRS retirement benefit.

Escambia County has offered a 401(a) annuity program to senior management employees and elected officials since 1997.