CDR. Lloyd Robert (Bob) Wade, Jr., MD

CDR. Lloyd Robert (Bob) Wade, Jr., MD, passed away at his home on February 20. Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda, and two children Samantha and Chip (Allison). He had three loving grandchildren: Ella, Ford, and Gibbs; as well as his brother Mike (Mandy).

Bob was a proud veteran with 24 years of Military service. He earned his wings in October 1965 and went to Vietnam in June of 1966. As a Vietnam veteran and Marine Corp H-34 helicopter pilot, Bob earned 21 air metals and spent 2 years in Vietnam. Returning to Pensacola Florida, he served for 3 years as a ground school and flight instructor before leaving the Marine Corp as a Captain in 1970, with a transfer to the Navy.

As a Naval officer, Bob attended medical school at the University of South Carolina and completed a residency in OB/GYN in San Francisco California. Dr. Wade was stationed at the Naval hospitals in Yokosuka, Japan and Pensacola Florida, serving as the head of the OB/GYN department in Pensacola. He retired from the Navy in 1989.

Dr. Wade built a successful OB/GYN private practice at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola where he worked for nearly 20 years. He was a quiet professional and touch the lives of thousands of families delivering babies over the course of his career. He was as even-keeled of an individual as you would find, never to high, never to low. If he didn’t have an answer he wouldn’t guess he would research the question until he had an answer. Well respected

among colleagues and a great friend to those who knew him.

A military funeral will be held at the Barrancas National Cemetery at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Monday, March 14 th at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set to support the needs of veterans pursuing their studies in the fields of Applied Sciences. You may give to the University of Mississippi Foundation in Dr. Lloyd Wade’s honor, checks payable to the UM Foundation, address below. You may also make a gift online at https://umfoundation.givingfuel.com/nowandever.

University of Mississippi Foundation

406 University Avenue

Oxford, MS 38655