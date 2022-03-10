Cantonment Man Charged With Weapons Offense For Allegedly Throwing Concrete At House

March 10, 2022

A Cantonment man is  facing felony charges after allegedly throwing a large piece of concrete at a local home.

Cody Ryan Winters, 28, was charged with a deadly missiles weapons offense and felony criminal mischief with damage of $1,000 or more.

Winters allegedly threw a “large” piece of concrete, some 2.5 to 3 inches in diameter, at the garage door of a home on Millet Circle in Cantonment. The concrete caused an estimated $1,200 in damage.

Winters sent a Facebook message to the female homeowner describing how he was going to “damage their property and kill her husband and kick their five-year old son”, an arrest report states.

Hours before, Winters allegedly threw a large rock, making a hole in an enclosed trailer at the home next door.

Winters was released on a $5,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 