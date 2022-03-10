Cantonment Man Charged With Weapons Offense For Allegedly Throwing Concrete At House

A Cantonment man is facing felony charges after allegedly throwing a large piece of concrete at a local home.

Cody Ryan Winters, 28, was charged with a deadly missiles weapons offense and felony criminal mischief with damage of $1,000 or more.

Winters allegedly threw a “large” piece of concrete, some 2.5 to 3 inches in diameter, at the garage door of a home on Millet Circle in Cantonment. The concrete caused an estimated $1,200 in damage.

Winters sent a Facebook message to the female homeowner describing how he was going to “damage their property and kill her husband and kick their five-year old son”, an arrest report states.

Hours before, Winters allegedly threw a large rock, making a hole in an enclosed trailer at the home next door.

Winters was released on a $5,000 bond.