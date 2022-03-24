Cantonment Man Charged With Hitting His Brother In The Head With A Coffeepot

A Cantonment man is facing a felony charge after allegedly hitting his mentally disabled brother in the head with a coffeepot.

Blanchewon Freeman Nettles, 37, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Nettles told deputies that his brother pushed him and continued to strike. Nettle went into his bedroom and grabbed a coffeepot and threatened to hit his brother with it, an arrest report states.

Nettle said that as his brother approached him again, he hit him in the head with the coffeepot, breaking it, the report continues.

The brother suffered cuts and was transported to West Florida Hospital for treatment.

Family told deputies that the victim is mentally handicapped and does not know right from wrong.

Nettles was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.