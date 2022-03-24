Cantonment Man Charged With Hitting His Brother In The Head With A Coffeepot

March 24, 2022

A Cantonment man is facing a felony charge after allegedly hitting his mentally disabled brother in the head with a coffeepot.

Blanchewon Freeman Nettles, 37, was  charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Nettles told deputies that his brother pushed him and continued to strike. Nettle went into his bedroom and grabbed a coffeepot and threatened to hit his brother with it, an arrest report states.

Nettle said that as his brother approached him again, he hit him in the head with the coffeepot, breaking it, the report continues.

The brother suffered cuts and was transported to West Florida Hospital for treatment.

Family told deputies that the victim is mentally handicapped and does not know right from wrong.

Nettles was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 