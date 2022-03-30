Cantonment Man Accused Of Using Gun To Threaten Juvenile On A Bicycle

A Cantonment man is facing a felony charge after allegedly using a gun to threaten a juvenile.

Jarrian Jamal Purifoy, 34, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Purifoy allegedly pulled a gun on a juvenile riding a bicycle in the area of Sheppard and Lincoln streets in Cantonment and threatened to shoot up his house, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

When located by deputies, Purifoy claimed he had been home all day and was waiting on a ride from his mom, and he denied driving a vehicle in which a deputy had seen him earlier, according to an arrest report.

Purifoy was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.