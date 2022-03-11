Cantonment Man Accused Of Stealing Tools During Two Burglaries

A Cantonment man is accused of stealing tools that were later found in his vehicle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Paul Driver, 19, was charged with felony burglary and grand theft. Driver remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $45,000.

Driver is accused of stealing numerous tools from two residences on Kathleen Avenue.

He allegedly took tools valued at $1,990 from a home in the 1200 block of Kathleen Avenue during the early morning hours of March 8. The tools included a Rigid chop saw, a table saw, brad nailer, side grinder, batteries and battery charges. The tools were all marked by the owner and were later recovered in Driver’s BMW at his residence on Petty Drive in Cantonment, according to an arrest report.

Also on March 8, Driver allegedly burglarized a shed at home in the 1400 block of Kathleen Avenue. He stole tools worth $850 including Milwaukee saws, drills and a battery charger, the arrest report states. Deputies said the items were also recovered in Driver’s vehicle.