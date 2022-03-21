Blue Jacket Jamboree Returns To Molino Next Saturday

The Northview High School FFA Blue Jacket Jamboree is returning to Molino on Saturday, along with the Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show on both Friday and Saturday. The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree is a free festival from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. that will feature dozens of arts and craft vendors, food vendors, a car shop, local entertainment, kids’ activities, and much more. There will also be an Easter egg drop with the Easter Bunny and over thousands eggs including a special section for preschoolers.

Admission and parking are free for both the Blue Jacket Jamboree and livestock show at the Escambia 4-H Livestock Facility located at 5701 Highway 99 in Molino.

All proceeds will benefit Northview High School FFA students and their scholarship fund.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree is sponsored in part by NorthEscambia.com.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.