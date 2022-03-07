Beef Cattle & Forage Bootcamp Held In Molino

March 7, 2022

The fourth annual Escambia County Beef Cattle & Forage Bootcamp provided a hand-on learning opportunity for producers involved with cattle or forage management Saturday in Molino.

State and local professionals were present to discuss current research and production strategies. This year, the Northwest Florida Cattlemen’s Association partnered with UF/IFAS Extension to promote education relating to beef and forage best practices. Presenters provided current information on cattle reproduction, nutrition and management along with information focusing on increasing forage productivity.

The event was held at the Escambia County 4-H Ag & Outdoor Learning Center on Highway 99 in Molino.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 