UPDATE: Child Safe, Amber Alert Canceled For Boy Last Seen In Northern Santa Rosa County

March 25, 2022

UPDATE: This amber alert has been canceled. FDLE says the boy is safe.

An amber alert has been issued for a six-year old boy last seen near Munson in northern Santa Rosa County.

Kanyen Kinsey, last seen in the area of the 7600 block of Buddy Hardy Road.

He was last seen wearing a fluorescent orange long sleeve jacket with yellow lettering on the back that says “Heritage Place”, blue jeans, and Nike shoes. The child may be traveling with an unknown adult in a white chevrolet long-bed diesel pickup truck.

Kinsey is four-feet, seven inches tall, 48 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call their local law enforcement agency or 911.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 