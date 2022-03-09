Alleged Check Kiting Lands Man In Jail On Fraud Charge, Months After His Wife Was Charged

An alleged check kiting scheme landed an Atmore man in the Escambia County Jail, months after the arrest of his wife in the case.

Check kiting is a form of check fraud that involves taking advantage of the float time to make use of nonexistent funds in a bank account.

Derrick Jerel Rudolph, 35, was charged with third degree felony fraud. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

His wife, Sherry Williams Rudolph, was also charged with third degree felony fraud in July 2021. She has since entered into a deferred prosecution agreement which will allow the charges against her to be dropped later this year.

The Rudolphs had a total of six accounts with Pen Air Federal Credit Union. They opened a joint account for checking and savings, and individual accounts were later opened, according to court documents.

Shortly after opening these accounts the Rudolphs began to move money around between accounts, and they began to deposit worthless checks at drive-thru ATMs in Escambia County, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators said Sherry Rudolph then wrote $2,820 in bad checks to herself and deposited them at Pen Air ATMs, mostly in Century. Pen Air records showed account balance inquiries to verify the funds were available, and then cash was withdrawn from ATMs, the report continues.

Derrick Rudolph followed the same process with bad checks, according to investigators.

All total, Pen Air reported a loss of over $5,000.