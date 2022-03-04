‘All Shook Up’ – Elvis Music Meets Shakespeare’s ‘12th Night’ Friday, Saturday

March 4, 2022

The Tate Theatre Department will present the musical All Shook Up Friday night and twice on Saturday.

All music is based on the songbook of Elvis Presley, with the plot of the show being drawn from William Shakespeare’s 12th Night. Come see how Elvis Presley music is used with a classic comedy of mistaken identity, all while being set into the 1950s.

Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. Friday, with shows at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $7 at the door, cash or checks.

Tate’s troupe of the International Thespian Society will also be holding a silent auction of merchandise and gift cards donated by local businesses.  These proceeds will help the Troupe attend their state competition later in March.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 