Air Force Identifies Airman Killed In Highway 29, Highway 97 Molino Wreck

The Air Force has identified an airman killed in wreck Thursday night in Molino.

Cannon (New Mexico) Air Force Base Airman 1st Class Ethan Lilleberg, an Air Traffic Controller apprentice of the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron passed away following the crash, according to the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs Office.

Lilleberg, age 20 of Atwater, Minnesota, had just arrived in Pensacola and was traveling to Molino to attend a weekend wedding, according to friends.

“Ethan was a deeply loved member of the Wizard family,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Hardwick, 27th Special Operations Support Squadron commander. “He was a bright and funny person, known as the preeminent jokester, who lit up every room he entered. You can’t replace the joy Ethan brought to our organization. He will be profoundly missed. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of life within our Air Commando family,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “Our hearts are with Ethan’s family and friends for this irreplaceable loss. Our focus now is to take care of Ethan’s family, friends and fellow Airmen, ensuring those affected by his loss are supported during this difficult time.”

The wreck happened about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97.

A 19-year old Molino man was driving a Ford F150 northbound on Highway 29 when he attempted to turn onto Highway 97. He “failed to maintain awareness of southbound traffic” and turned into the path of the semi driven by a 30-year old Pensacola man, troopers said.

Lilleberg, a 20-year old man from Atwater, Minnesota, was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital where he passed away. The pickup driver and another passenger, a 23-year old from Glendale, Arizona, were both transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The semi-truck driver received minor injuries. After the collision, the truck jackknifed into the Tom Thumb parking lot and came to rest against the business’s sign.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the names of the others involved.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.