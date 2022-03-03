Cantonment Man Wins $1 Million On Lottery Scratch-Off Game

A Cantonment man has claimed a $1 million scratch-off Florida Lottery prize.

Ryan Martin, 27, claimed the $1 million prize from the new 500X The Cash scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

“After winning on a few tickets last week, I decided to pick up another one on my way home from work,” Martin said. “I was in total shock when I saw that I had won $1 million and immediately called my wife to tell her the good news!”

Martin purchased his winning ticket from Nine Mile Raceway, located at 701 West Nine Mile Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a $25 million top prize.