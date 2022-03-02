Suspect Evades Capture In Cantonment Manhunt

A suspect evaded capture during a manhunt Thursday afternoon in Cantonment.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance about 4:35 p.m. on Madrid Road. The domestic violence suspect allegedly hit his girlfriend before fleeing.

A perimeter was established and a K-9 search followed in the area of the Santa Maria Plaza/Farm Hill Park around Madrid, DeSoto and Santa Rosa roads. The sheriff’s office says the suspect was not located.

No suspect description or other information was provided.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.