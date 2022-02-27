West Fraser McDavid Mill Seeks New Air Permit; VOC Emissions Could Increase Up To 50%

West Fraser has applied for a new air permit for their McDavid Lumber Mill.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, West Fraser proposes to build two new continuous lumber drying kilns at their facility located off Highway 29 between McDavid and Molino. They will be indirectly heated by the facility’s existing natural gas-fire boilers. The new kilns will replace three existing batch lumber drying kilns.

West Fraser “has provided reasonable assurance that operation of the two continuous drying kilns will not adversely impact air quality”, according to FDEP. The agency has given notice that it intends to issue the air permit.

Based on the air permit application, the project will result in emissions increases of: 11.25 tons per year of carbon monoxide; 6.24 tons per year of nitrogen oxides; 19.77 tons per year of particulate matter; 9.80 tons per year of particulate matter with a mean diameter of 10 microns or less; 4.14 tons per year of particulate matter with a mean diameter of 2.5 microns or less; 0.03 tons per year of sulfur dioxide; 337.29 tons per year of volatile organic compounds (VOC); and 7,900 tons per year of greenhouse gases.

As defined by state regulations, the project results in significant net emissions increases for VOC emissions, per FDEP.

The state’s Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) Air Quality Modeling Best Practices was only triggered for the VOC emissions.

“The primary concern with respect to VOC emissions is the influence of such emissions on the formation of ozone in the region of the project site. An analysis conducted by the Department showed that the increase in VOC emissions resulting from the project will have no appreciable effect on ozone concentration in the region of the project site,” FDEP stated.

According to FDEP, West Fraser currently has the second highest emission level of volatile organic compounds in Escambia County, and that amount will increase by 50.1%, but remain about one-third of the VOC emissions from International Paper. (See FDEP table above, click to enlarge.)

West Fraser intends to begin construction of the first kiln immediately upon issuance of the air construction permit and is expected to take approximately three to five months to complete. The construction of the second kiln and the elimination of the three existing kilns is expected to be completed by mid-2023.

The McDavid Lumber Mill processes southern yellow pine logs and has the capacity to produce up to 250 million board feet of lumber per year (MMBF/year). The facility contains three batch lumber drying kilns and a planer mill. The principal processes at the mill include: log storage and processing (debarking and sawing); sawmill operations (chipping and sawing); drying of green lumber using three indirect steam-heated batch kilns; and product lumber finishing, sorting, and shipping, according to the state.