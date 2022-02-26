United Way Day Of Caring Makes A Difference Across The Area (With Photo Gallery)

February 26, 2022

More than 500 volunteers fanned out across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Friday from the United Way of West Florida’s 28th Annual Day of Caring.

This year 35 different companies and civic groups worked on Day of Caring projects to make the community stronger.

“Our team members are always quick to roger up when it comes to giving back,” said Todd Phillips, Mortgage Loans operations manager at Navy Federal Credit Union and UWWF board member. “United Way’s Day of Caring is truly a highlight of our year because we get to serve as boots on the ground in our communities and help where it’s needed most.”

Since 1993, United Way of West Florida has coordinated more than 28,000 volunteers to complete projects across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

These were just a few of the North Escambia area related projects:

International Paper team members volunteering with United Way Day of Caring at Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center. Volunteers spread and raked new sand on the playground and pressure washed the building and signs.

Navy Federal volunteers help sort books for Goodwill (with help from Florida Blue), worked in the warehouse at Feeding the Gulf Coast, and worked on playground preparation and landscaping at the therapy center at Santa Rosa Kids’ House. They also participated in other volunteer service across the area.

There were 16 volunteers Escambia River Electric Cooperative, Town of Jay, and United Way that worked on several projects at Jay Elementary School, including weeding, painting, pressure washing, picking up trash and putting up granite benches that had been donated by the classes of 1958 and 1959.

For more photos, click here.

Pictured top and bottom: Volunteers from International Paper worked Friday morning at the Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center. Pictured below: Navy Federal volunteers worked in the warehouse at Feeding the Gulf Coast. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

