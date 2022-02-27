Traffic Alert: Road Construction Trouble Spots For This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, March 6. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure

– Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, March 6. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Drivers will encounter the following temporary intermittent lane closures: Inside lane closures between Q and A streets as crews perform median improvements and install poles for pedestrian traffic signals. Outside intermittent lane closures will occur at various locations along West Cervantes, between Dominguez and A Streets, to allow crews to construct Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalk ramps and traffic pole foundations.

Drivers will encounter the following temporary intermittent lane closures: Sorrento Road (State Road (S.R.) 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road (C.R.) 292A) – Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 5, as crews place a watermain.

Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 5, as crews place a watermain. North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4, as crews mobilize materials and equipment.

All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4, as crews mobilize materials and equipment. Airport Boulevard (S.R. 750) Maintenance from West of Palafox Street to Davis Highway – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Monday, Feb. 28 as crews perform concrete operations.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Monday, Feb. 28 as crews perform concrete operations. U.S. 98 (Garden Street) City of Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade – Drivers will encounter road closures between A Street and Tarragona Street from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 for the City of Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade.

Santa Rosa County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, March 6. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, March 6. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Major roadway construction activities are currently underway. Improvements include widening the roadway from four to a six-lanes with a raised median, safety, and drainage upgrades, resurfacing S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) from U.S. 98 to Garcon Point Bridge, extending the existing shared-use path on the south side of U.S. 98 from Gondolier Boulevard, and new signage and pavement markings.

– Major roadway construction activities are currently underway. Improvements include widening the roadway from four to a six-lanes with a raised median, safety, and drainage upgrades, resurfacing S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) from U.S. 98 to Garcon Point Bridge, extending the existing shared-use path on the south side of U.S. 98 from Gondolier Boulevard, and new signage and pavement markings. U.S. 90 Simpson River Bridge Project: Motorists can expect intermittent and alternating lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 as crews install a barrier wall.

Motorists can expect intermittent and alternating lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 as crews install a barrier wall. I- 10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – The eastbound lane will remain reduced to one lane at the C.R. 191 Overpass Bridge (Exit 26) until work associated with bridge approach construction is complete. Motorists can also expect intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. the week of Monday, Feb. 28 as crews perform construction activities.

The eastbound lane will remain reduced to one lane at the C.R. 191 Overpass Bridge (Exit 26) until work associated with bridge approach construction is complete. Motorists can also expect intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. the week of Monday, Feb. 28 as crews perform construction activities. U . S. 90 (Caroline Street) Routine Utility Maintenance at Avalon Boulevard – Eastbound traffic may encounter turn lane closure at Avalon Boulevard intersection from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26, as crews perform utility work.

. Eastbound traffic may encounter turn lane closure at Avalon Boulevard intersection from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26, as crews perform utility work. U . S. 90 (Caroline Street) Routine Utility Maintenance from Avalon Boulevard to the Race Way – Eastbound traffic may encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 through Monday, Feb. 28 as crews perform utility work.

. Eastbound traffic may encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 through Monday, Feb. 28 as crews perform utility work. U.S. 90 Routine Utility Maintenance at East Milton Road Intersection – Westbound traffic can expect turn lane closure at East Milton Road intersection from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 through Monday, Feb. 28, as crews perform utility work.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.